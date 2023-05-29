CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAIXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.14.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.23 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

CaixaBank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th.

(Get Rating)

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

