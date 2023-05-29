Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

CLNFF traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $55.73.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.