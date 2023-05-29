Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 1.9% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cqs Us LLC owned about 0.15% of Cameco worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,382,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 777,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. 3,849,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

