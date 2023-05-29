Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.40.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.642 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 90,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,828,000 after buying an additional 471,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.