Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

TSE:CWB traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 289,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,520. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$30.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.38.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

