Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 19,431 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $273.03. 403,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.31.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

