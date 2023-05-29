Carmignac Gestion Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $13.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.40. 751,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,158. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.95 and a 200 day moving average of $280.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

