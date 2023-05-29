Carmignac Gestion Buys 9,241 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 9,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.44. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

