Carmignac Gestion Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,811 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 2.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.24% of Centene worth $109,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene Trading Down 1.1 %

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,027. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.