Carmignac Gestion Has $136.15 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17,416.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090,028 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $136,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.68 on Monday, reaching $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,933,020. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.