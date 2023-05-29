Carmignac Gestion Has $5.09 Million Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.31% of TaskUs worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of TASK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 548,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

