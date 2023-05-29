Carmignac Gestion Has $6.71 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82,873 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $30,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NOW traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $537.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.37 and a 200 day moving average of $435.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $549.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.70.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,387 shares of company stock worth $6,985,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.