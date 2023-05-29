Carmignac Gestion Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 753,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,384,000. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.19% of Ingersoll Rand as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.3 %

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.89. 2,068,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

