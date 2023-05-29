Carmignac Gestion Sells 1,240,943 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,943 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.81% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $48,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Further Reading

