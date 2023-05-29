Carmignac Gestion Sells 77,711 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 733,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,711 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Danaher were worth $194,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

