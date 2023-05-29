Carmignac Gestion Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,307 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after buying an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after buying an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,063,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,135,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,879. The company has a market capitalization of $535.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

