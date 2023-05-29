Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.51.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

