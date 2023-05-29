Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Cboe Global Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

