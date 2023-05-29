Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FUN stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,512,000 after buying an additional 542,710 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after buying an additional 141,992 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 48,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $8,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Articles

