CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 16,085 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,690. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

