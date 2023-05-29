CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 282,692 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 282,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.44. 21,300,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,802,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.