CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,736 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.71. 1,768,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

