CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.35 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.08% of Progyny worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of PGNY stock remained flat at $37.39 during midday trading on Monday. 395,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,584. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,236 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

