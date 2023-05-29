CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.68 on Monday, reaching $537.46. 2,134,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.37 and a 200-day moving average of $435.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $549.56. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,387 shares of company stock worth $6,985,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

