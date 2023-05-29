CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.53 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,663. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

