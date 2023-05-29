CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.80 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,994,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,625. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $281.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.