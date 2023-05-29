CenterBook Partners LP Has $5.31 Million Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,797 shares during the period. Freshworks comprises about 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Freshworks worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 894,630 shares of company stock worth $13,265,637. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $18.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

