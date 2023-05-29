CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Linde stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.21. 1,805,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.