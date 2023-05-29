CenterBook Partners LP Invests $11.30 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,302,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.04. 25,768,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,672,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $262.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

