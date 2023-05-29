Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 140.39%.

In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.