Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,725 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

META traded up $9.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.04. 25,768,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,672,879. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.12.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.