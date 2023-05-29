Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 227.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 5.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. 9,963,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,098. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

