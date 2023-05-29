Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. NetEase accounts for about 2.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,079,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,774,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock traded up $3.78 on Monday, reaching $89.51. 1,199,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,601. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

