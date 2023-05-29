Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $296,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Tesla by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,275,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $280,348,000 after buying an additional 262,322 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Tesla by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,946,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.70 on Monday, hitting $193.17. 162,061,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,877,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.71.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,358,261. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

