Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,000 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 9,662,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,322. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.07.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on YMM shares. Barclays started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

