Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,100 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 737,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $79,069.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $79,069.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine H. H Camp acquired 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $47,354.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,785.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,501 shares of company stock valued at $152,393. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 32.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.10. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

