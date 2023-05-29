Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. cut its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Cerevel Therapeutics accounts for 3.3% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.22% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $59,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $507,000.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $85,094.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,070. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ:CERE traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 353,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

