CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.71.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

CF opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.