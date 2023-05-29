Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 27th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.40. 124,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,454. The company has a market cap of C$973.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.56. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$6.65 and a 52-week high of C$10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.