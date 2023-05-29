Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,785. The stock has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

