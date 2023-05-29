China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 1,033,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 409.0 days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

CCVTF stock remained flat at 1.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.90. China Conch Venture has a 52-week low of 1.26 and a 52-week high of 1.26.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

