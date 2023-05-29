China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 1,033,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 409.0 days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
CCVTF stock remained flat at 1.26 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.90. China Conch Venture has a 52-week low of 1.26 and a 52-week high of 1.26.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
