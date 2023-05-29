China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,375,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 34,780,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,259.7 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHF stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,971. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

About China Construction Bank

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.