China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBUMY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $59.35.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $2.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 16.34%.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.