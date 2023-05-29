China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

CARCY stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. China Resources Cement has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11.

China Resources Cement Company Profile

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

