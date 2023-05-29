China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services. It operates through the following business segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Service; Automobile Rental Services; and Financial Leasing and Small Loan Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.