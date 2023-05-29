China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services. It operates through the following business segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Service; Automobile Rental Services; and Financial Leasing and Small Loan Services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.