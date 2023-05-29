China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance
China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
