Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $49.86. 19,825,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,520,957. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.