Citigroup Boosts Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target to $6.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

