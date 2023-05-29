Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $374.37. 2,691,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,061. The firm has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

