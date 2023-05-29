Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195,296 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.25% of Nova worth $29,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of NVMI traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.52. 219,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,799. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

