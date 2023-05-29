Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,429,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,100 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 2.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $168,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,471 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after purchasing an additional 216,360 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,118,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 985,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,920 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,813,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,599. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.